‘Loving grandfather’ named as third person to die after B1040 crash

A third person has died following a collision on the B1040 near Bluntisham last month.

Richard Kenworthy (72) of Judith Road, Kettering, was a passenger in a white Mercedes minibus which was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on B1040 Somersham Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday, November 14.

Richard Kenworthy

He died in hospital on Friday, December 13 as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

In a statement, his daughter Emma Montague said: “Richard was a loving father, grandfather and husband with a zest for life which he lived to the full. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.”

Margaret Henwood (85) of Foxlease Road, Bedford, died at the scene and Barbara McGruer (86) of Trent Road, Bedford, died on Saturday, November 16. They were also passengers in the minibus.

A total of 18 people, all aged between 60 and 80, were taken to hospital following the collision.

Two women remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident number 365 of 14 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report