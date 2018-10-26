Lorry driver failed to stop after serious collision on A1 at Peterborough

The driver of a lorry which was involved in a crash on the A1 at Peterborough yesterday (Thursday) which brought traffic to a standstill in the south of the city did not stop following the collision, police have revealed.

The crash, involving a van and a lorry, happened at about 6am on the northbound carriageway of the A1.

Emergency teams at the crash scene

A passenger in the van, a man, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the lorry did not stop at the scene.

PC Mick Lippiatt, from the road policing unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who saw a damaged lorry in the area yesterday.”

Following the crash, the road was closed for several hours while investigations took place, and wreckage cleared away.

Cambridgeshire police said they would be taking legal action against a number of motorists who ignored lane closure signs on the A1 while the emergency services worked at the scene.

The van driver’s injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with information about the collision should call the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident number 58 of yesterday.