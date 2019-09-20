Long night for firefighters as eight cars torched in Farcet blaze

It was a long night for firefighters last night after eight cars were deliberately set alight.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Yaxley, and a water carrier from Ramsey, were called out at 11.26pm last night (Thursday) to the blaze in Straight Drove, Farcet.

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Farcet. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

They arrived to find a fire involving eight vehicles and workshops which they extinguished using four hose reels.

They had only returned to their stations by 1.40am.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.