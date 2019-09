There are long delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning following a lorry crash.

The AA is reporting that the road is partially blocked near Stanground with queueing traffic for two miles due to debris on road after an accident involving a lorry, leading to an oil spillage.

The AA is saying there are delays of 24 minutes (which are increasing) southbound between from the Eye Roundabout, with an average speed of five mph.

Cambridgeshire police tweeted that the road was blocked.