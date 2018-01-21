Litter louts taken to court

Eleven litter louts who ignored on-the-spot fines for dropping rubbish on Fenland’s streets have been taken to court.

Fenland District Council took the culprits to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 3, when initial £75 fixed penalty notices were increased to a £220 fine.

The fine dodgers were also ordered to pay the council’s prosecution costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £30 – bringing the total bill to £400. The fine imposed and victim surcharge will go directly to the court.

The council is also beginning to tackle spitting and urinating offences from this month under the same powers used for littering and dog fouling.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Dropping litter and dog fouling are lazy, selfish and anti-social acts, which cost us £1,000 a day to clear up. It blights our streets and residents have made it clear that they want us to tackle it.”