Lithuanian man caught growing £100k worth of cannabis at Peterborough home to be deported

A Lithuanian man who was in the country illegally was caught growing almost £100,000 worth of cannabis in his home.

Aivaras Jarasunas (32) converted his house in Fellowes Gardens, Fletton, Peterborough, into a sophisticated cannabis growing operation.

Crown court news

Officers from the Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team conducted a drugs warrant on September 21 and found the haul filling the front bedroom and a converted loft.

On arrest it was found that Jarasunas was subject to a deportation order and should not be in the UK.

He pleaded guilty to producing a Class B drug and breach of a deportation order and was on Friday sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to nine months and two weeks in prison.

Sgt Jason Hancock said: “This was a significant grow with a potential yield of £100,000. The proceeds of these drugs would be used to fund criminal networks.

“The Community Action Team target criminal networks to disrupt and deprive them of these assets.

“Jarasunas was not meant to be in the country and we are pleased to have located him. He will be deported following his sentence.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug production or dealing, you can report it to police online at www.cambs.police.uk/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.