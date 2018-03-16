Life-sized fibreglass cow stolen from Ramsey garden

Police are investigating after a life-sized fibreglass cow was stolen from a back garden in Cambridgeshire.

Cathy Moulton has had the life-sized cow in her garden in Ramsey Forty Foot for the last nine years, but it was taken on Wednesday (March 14) night.



She said: "It's really sad because everyone loved Blossom the cow and we'd dress her up on special occasions.



"She was staked to the ground and is very awkward to move so I'm stunned that someone managed to get her out of the garden. I just can't imagine why anyone would want to steal a model cow."

