Latvian officials visit Peterborough police to discuss operational issues and understand cultural differences

Senior police officers and key members of the Latvian community in Peterborough were met by Latvian officials in a visit to Thorpe Wood Police Station last week.

Her Excellency Baiba Braze, Ambassador of Latvia to the United Kingdom, Ints Kuzis, Chief of the Latvian State Police, Andrejs Grisins, Deputy Chief Commissioner and Head of the Latvian Central Criminal Police Department, and Edgars Strautmanis, Police Liaison Officer at the Embassy of Latvia in London, all joined members of the Peterborough local policing team on Thursday afternoon, March 7.

The visit gave the opportunity for both the force and its Latvian colleagues to understand cultural differences, look at joint opportunities to successfully tackle any foreign criminality and discuss challenges faced within policing.

Superintendent Andy Gipp, Area Commander for the north of Cambridgeshire, said: “This was a hugely worthwhile visit with the Ambassador, police chiefs and community representatives. We were able to discuss operational issues such as under-reporting of domestic violence and how they are dealing with this is Latvia, challenges and opportunities regarding organised crime and also building bridges with our approximately 7,000 Latvian residents within Peterborough.

“Cambridgeshire, in particular Peterborough and the Fens, are made up of a diverse population therefore we will always welcome visits such as this to help us better understand any challenges and learn about our varied communities.”