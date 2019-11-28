Latest Rikki Neave appeal launched 25 years after Peterborough boy was murdered

A quarter of a century after the murder of a Peterborogh school boy shocked the city - and the nation - police have appealed once more for information to help bring his killer to justice.

Defenceless Rikki Neave set off for school as normal on Monday, November 28 1994 - but that was the last time he was seen alive.

The six-year-old’s naked body was found in woodland near his home in Welland the following day.

He had been strangled to death, before his body was dumped in a ditch, his school uniform left in a bin on the city estate.

Despite one of the biggest police investigations ever seen in Peterborough at the time - and a cold case review launched in 2015 following a public appeal from his mother Ruth - no-one has ever been convicted of the brutal killing.

During the three year cold case review, a Peterborough man was arrested by police on suspicion of murder, but he was released without charge after the complex case team at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said they could not bring charges.

The cold case review was then shelved in June last year, when detectives admitted they had no new leads in the case.

However, while police are no longer actively working on the investigation, officers said it would never be officially closed until his killer is found - and today said ‘it is never too late’ to come forward with information which could solve the case.

Rikki’s family have launched an appeal against the CPS decision not to bring charges in the case, as they continue to fight to get justice for Rikki.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “An appeal was lodged with the Crown Prosecution Service under the Victim’s Right to Review Scheme after the decision in June last year not to bring any charges in relation to the murder of Rikki Neave.

“The CPS continue to conduct a review and we have been assisting with any questions or queries they have in relation to the investigation.

“We remain committed to bring those responsible for Rikki’s murder to justice, and to search for the truth 25 years on from the terrible murder of a six-year-old boy.

“Someone out there may still have vital information, or know who murdered Rikki. It is not too late; please come forward and help us get justice.”

Officers are still waiting on the result of the CPS review before deciding what action can be taken regarding the future of the investigation.

During the cold case review, more than 1,200 statements were taken by officers, and a team of 25 people were working on the case.

Officers used state of the art techniques, including laser mapping of the area, that were not available to police in 1994, to try and shed new light on the investigation.

New posters were put up across the Welland area, hoping to jog people’s memory of the events of 1994, and police also released an artist’s impressions of two men they wanted to trace. Detectives said the key to solving the case could still lie in the estate.

There was even a £10,000 reward offered for anyone with information that led to justice for Rikki. An appeal on BBC’s Crimewatch in 2015 saw 17 new calls from people offering information.

But, as the investigation was shelved, Paul Scothern of the CPS,said: “We have decided that the evidence is insufficient for a realistic prospect of conviction, and therefore for charge. The deliberate killing of a child is shocking and tragic, but we cannot bring charges if there is not enough evidence to take to court.”

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101,or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.