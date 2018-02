Police investigating the murder of Sam Mechelewski, 20, in Huntingdon have made an arrest.

At about 1.40pm on Thursday (February 1) Sam’s body was found by a member of the public in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

A man in his 20s from Chatteris has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesman sais the arrested man remains in custody.