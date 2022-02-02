Large police presence reported in Whittlesey as boy (16) arrested
A teenage boy has been arrested after a large police presence was reported in the town.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 2:42 pm
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.30pm today by the ambulance service to reports of concern for a person in a house in Mansion Gardens, Whittlesey.
“Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.”