Large police presence in Hampton - two people cautioned for assaulting a police officer

Two people were cautioned for assaulting a police officer.

Police were called at 7.47am yesterday with reports of a disturbance in Salix Road, Hampton Hargate.

Officers attended the scene and a man in his 40s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of common assault, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

A teenage boy was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Both were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station but were later released after being cautioned.

A police spokesman added that there was a large police presence due to the assaults on the officers.