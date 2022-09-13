Large police and ambulance presence at Orton Malborne, Peterborough amid 'concern' for a man
Police have said that officers have attended the scene after reports of concern for a man.
A large police and ambulance presence is currently on the scene of an incident at Blackmead in Orton Malborne.
Officers were called at around 1:40pm this afternoon (September 13) to the estate amid what the police have described as “reports of concerns for a man.”
Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that that had seen at least three ambulance as well as several police cars and police scientific support vans.
A helicopter has also been heard circling the area this afternoon.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called by the Ambulance Service at just after 1.40pm today to reports of concern for a man in Blackmead, Orton Malborne, Peterborough. Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene.”
More as we have it.