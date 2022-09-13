A large police and ambulance presence is currently on the scene of an incident at Blackmead in Orton Malborne.

Officers were called at around 1:40pm this afternoon (September 13) to the estate amid what the police have described as “reports of concerns for a man.”

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that that had seen at least three ambulance as well as several police cars and police scientific support vans.

Police on the scene at Blackmead, Orton Malborne.

A helicopter has also been heard circling the area this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called by the Ambulance Service at just after 1.40pm today to reports of concern for a man in Blackmead, Orton Malborne, Peterborough. Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene.”

More as we have it.