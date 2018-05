A large armed police presence is in attendance at an incident in Bretton in Peterborough this morining.

At 3.03am this morning police were called to an incident involving concern for a person at a property in Outfield in Bretton.

Police are managing the incident. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Road closures are in place in the area.

More on this incidennt as we have it....