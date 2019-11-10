Large fly-tips blight Peterborough village

Three large fly-tips were cleared from the village of Eye this week.

Aragon Direct Services, the company run by Peterborough City Council which clears up fly-tipping in the city, said it was called to three house clearance fly-tips in the village.

Fly-tipping cleared in Eye. Photo: Aragon Direct Services

It revealed the problem in order to highlight the £23.50 bulky waste collection service which residents can access.

Earlier this week the Peterborough Telegraph revealed that during the 2018/19 financial year there were 7.282 incidents of fly-tipping in Peterborough.

In comparison, in Cambridge, Huntingdonshire, Fenland, East Cambridegshire and South Cambridgeshire, there were a combined 4,367 incidents, according to statistics released by the Government.

Aragon Direct Services posted on Facebook: “Not such a ‘Green Road’ in Eye this week as we were called out to three house clearance flytips. Did you know Aragon Direct Services can dispose of bulky waste from as little as £23.50? Much better than a fine of up to £50,000! Call 01733 747474 for details.”

