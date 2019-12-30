Large cannabis factory dismantled in Peterborough

A large cannabis factory has been dismantled in Peterborough.

The Cambridgeshire police Community Action Team discovered the drugs at an address in Francis Gardens, Dogsthorpe, on Saturday.

Cannabis which was seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police said: “A quantity of plants were being grown in multiple rooms and a large quantity of cut cannabis was being dried out ready for sale.”

A spokesperson also said the electrics are a fire risk, adding: “Several properties have previously caught fire in Peterborough due to electrics which place any occupants at risk, and also innocent neighbours.

“Many ‘gardeners’ of cannabis factories used by organised crime groups are victims of modern day slavery and have been forced or coerced into looking after the grows. Conditions within the properties, particularly sleeping conditions, can be poor.”

No arrests have been made.