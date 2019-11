Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Peterborough on Monday where jewellery was stolen.

The owner of the property, in Hyholmes, Bretton, returned home at 3.45pm to witness the suspect cycling away on a black mountain bike. After inspecting the property he discovered a number of items of jewellery were missing. Police are appealing to anyone with information or who may have seen the items of jewellery pictured to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 35/80779/19, or report it online: www.cambs.police.uk/report/.

1. Stolen jewellery Gold bracelet

2. Stolen jewellery Gold cufflink

3. Stolen jewellery Gold necklace

4. Stolen jewellery Michael Kors watch

