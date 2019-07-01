Large amount of cigarettes stolen from Co-op in Yaxley

The Co-op in Yaxley was broken into last week.

The burglary at the storein Bentley Avenue was reported to police at 4.15am on Saturday, June 29.

Co-op

Co-op

A police spokesman said: “A large quantity of cigarettes was stolen. Investigations continue and we’d ask anyone with information to call 101.”