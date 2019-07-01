Large amount of cigarettes stolen from Co-op in Yaxley Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The Co-op in Yaxley was broken into last week. The burglary at the storein Bentley Avenue was reported to police at 4.15am on Saturday, June 29. Co-op A police spokesman said: “A large quantity of cigarettes was stolen. Investigations continue and we’d ask anyone with information to call 101.” Owner of dangerous dogs and charity box thief among latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court