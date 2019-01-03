Land Rover used in Guinness World Record stolen from Peterborough's Great Northern Hotel

The Land Rover owned by one of the Deputy Lieutenants for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough was stolen from the car park of the Great Northern Hotel last night.

The green Land Rover Defender had been a 60th birthday present for Benjamyn Damazer from his wife and daughter.

The stolen Land Rover

It was used last summer in a successful attempt to make it into the Guinness World Records for the largest convoy of Land Rovers.

The Defender was number 393 of 600 Land Rovers driving no more than one car length apart across fields near Northampton.

It was stolen on Wednesday evening just before 7pm despite having a steering lock on the wheel.

Mr Damazer said: "I returned to the car park at the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough to discover that my Land Rover Defender – a gift for my 60th birthday from my daughter and wife - had been stolen from the car park.

"The dash cam Christmas present has of course gone too."

The 4x4 has a distinctive look, with an achievement plaque for the world record on the front passenger visor as well as an unusual snorkel inside.

There is a personalised number plate reading 'BII DXX' and the front bumper contains 50 LED lights.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "We were called at 7.18pm yesterday (January 2) with reports of a vehicle being stolen from the car park of the Great Northern Hotel in Station Road.

"The green Land Rover Defender was stolen between 6.40am and 6.55pm. An investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/410/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report."