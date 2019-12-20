Knife and imitation firearms seized as police make three arrests in Peterborough

Three people were arrested by the police northern impact team yesterday (Thursday).

At about 6.25pm a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to theft of a purse in September.

Police news

The woman has since been released under investigation and the man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The third man, aged 28 from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court and he also remains in custody.

Officers from the team also entered a property in Welland in an effort to locate a man wanted on recall to prison. The man was not found but a knife and two imitation firearms were seized.