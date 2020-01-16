Killer drink driver told police he was 'doing dry January' - despite a blood reading showing he was more than twice the limit

Adam White is no stranger to the courts - and prison - after a number of convictions for drink driving and other driving offences in the past.

The dad of six was even jailed after a conviction for motoring offences - including drink driving - in 2009.

Adam White

But despite an 'appalling record' he failed to learn from his mistakes, before starting out on the devastating course of events that led to the death of Katy Cunningham - and seeing her husband told 11-year-old daughter Freya would die.

Freya and brother Zak are still recovering - physically, mentally and emotionally - from the incident, but White showed no emotion in court.

Marti Blair, prosecuting, told Peterborough Crown Court that White, who worked as a kitchen, bathroom and shop fitter, had six convictions for 17 offences in the past.

In 2008 he appeared in court for driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

A few months later, in August 2008. he was back before the court for drink driving, and he was banned from getting behind the wheel for 16 months.

That same year he was caught drink driving again, and he appeared in court to be sentenced for the offence, as well as aggravated vehicle taking, driving while uninsured and driving while disqualified. He was jailed for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for three years.

He was also sentenced for one count of failing to provide a specimen, two counts of driving while uninsured, and two more counts of driving whilst disqualified, with an extra 20 weeks added on to his sentence.

The fatal crash happened on January 23 2019 - and in June 2019, he was caught drink driving again, at a car wash in Sutterton, Lincolnshire. He gave a breathalyser reading of 93ugs in 100ml of breath - nearly three times over the limit. He had his daughter in the back of the car, and Ms Blair said he was spotted drinking from a bottle of wine.

He was sentenced for that offence in November - however, the court and prosecutors were not informed he was facing investigation in relation to the fatal crash, so he was given a community order, involving a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a curfew, and was banned from driving for two years.

The court was told White was interviewed about the fatal crash in May - one month before he was caught drink driving again - and he said he had drank one bottle of cider three hours before the crash.

He also told police he considered the A16 a dangerous road, and he would not consider overtaking on it - despite the reports from other road users.

He continued to lie, even telling police he was taking part in dry January when confronted with the forensic evidence from the blood samples, which showed he was twice the legal limit when he crashed.

He was released by police as he had suffered serious leg injuries himself, and it was not thought he would be able to drive.

Will Martin, defending, said White was remorseful, and 'was tearful when talking about the crash.'

Judge Matthew Lowe said his previous convictions - and his subsequent conviction for drink driving after the fatal crash, meant he did not think he had showed any remorse - and the tears were because of the situation he found himself in.