Jury resume deliberations in Rikki Neave murder trial
Judge can accept majority verdict in murder trial
Jurors have resumed deliberations in the trial of a man charged with murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave in 1994.
James Watson, 40, is accused of strangling the six-year-old in woods in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, leaving his naked body posed in a star shape.
Watson was arrested more than 20 years later after DNA on Rikki’s discarded clothes was matched to him.
Watson, of no fixed address, has denied murder.
Jurors at the Old Bailey have been deliberating on a verdict since around noon last Wednesday
Just before noon on Monday, Mrs Justice McGowan said she would accept a verdict on which at least 10 of the 12 jurors agreed.
The jury did not sit on Tuesday but resumed deliberations on Wednesday morning.
The judge told the jurors they would not sit on Thursday, if they were still considering their verdict ahead of the Easter break.