Judge bans sabs from trespassing on land used by Peterborough hunt

A High Court judge has barred opponents of foxhunting from trespassing on land used by a Peterborough hunt.

Mr Justice Freedman made orders after operators of the Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt, which has stables in Peterborough, took legal action.

The judge outlined his decision in a ruling following a High Court hearing in London.

He granted injunctions against a number of named people plus “persons unknown”.

Hunt operators had complained about trespass and made allegations of intimidation and harassment.

Opponents had disputed their complaints and allegations.

Mr Justice Freedman said claims and counter-claims could be fully analysed at a trial and added the injunctions might be lifted following any trial.

He said injunctions “until trial or further order” barring trespass would protect property rights and reduce the risk of disturbance, injury or damage.