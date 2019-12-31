Jewellery worth thousands of pounds stolen from Peterborough home

Police investigating a burglary in Peterborough where jewellery worth thousands of pounds was stolen have released images of some of the items.

The house in Woodfield Road, Longthorpe, was broken into between 10am on December 21 and 10am the following day, with more than 40 items of jewellery taken, including a wedding ring belonging to the victim’s late mother.

Jewellery which was stolen in Longthorpe. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

DC Natalie Hines said: “If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or you come across any of the items pictured please contact us.”

Officers are keen to identify who is responsible and urge anyone who may know anything to pass on information by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/91339/19, or you can call 101.

Jewellery which was stolen in Longthorpe. Photo: Cambridgeshire police