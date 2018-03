Have your say

Burglars got away with jewellery and cash worth tens of thousands of pounds from a Peterborough home.

The raid happened at a home in Edwalton Avenue, West Town between 5pm and 10pm on Friday (March 9).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said jewellery worth approximately £30,000 and a 'large amount of cash' was taken from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting reference CF0129470318, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111