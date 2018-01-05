Offenders forced their way into a St Ives property on Wednesday while the resident was at home and stole jewellery in what police have called a "very distressing incident."

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the aggravated burglary at Fairfields, St. Ives, at 7pm on Wednesday January 3.

The offenders have forced their way into a property whilst a resident was at home before stealing jewellery.

A police spokesman said: "This was a very distressing incident for the residents concerned and a full investigation is underway."

Anyone with any information about this offence is asked to call Huntingdonshire Burglary on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.