Jealous teen who lured victim through Snapchat before inflicting ‘horrific’ hammer attack given suspended sentence

A teenager lured a girl to a cul-de-sac using her boyfriend’s Snapchat account before viciously attacking her with a hammer, a court heard.

Lucy Riddington, of Nene Road, Huntingdon, launched the unprovoked attack at just before 9pm on 21 September, 2017.

Court news

The 19-year-old armed herself with the weapon before luring the other girl, who she knew from school, to a residential housing estate.

The victim, aged 18, was at home when she received a Snapchat message from the account of Riddington’s boyfriend, who was also her friend, asking her to ‘hang out’.

It wasn’t unusual for the victim to meet up with Riddington’s boyfriend and others so she willingly arranged to meet them, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

The girl walked to their meeting place - Silver Birch Close, Huntingdon - while on the phone to her mum who had seen her leaving the house and asked where she was off to.

While still on the phone the girl turned round to see if she could see the friends she had arranged to meet, but instead noticed Riddington standing in front of her.

Riddington was wearing her hood up with her hoody tied up by the strings in a failed attempt to cover her face, the court heard.

Without warning Riddington hit the girl numerous times to the face with a hammer.

She continued kicking and striking the girl with the hammer even after she had fallen to the ground.

The victim’s mother was still on the phone to her as the attack began and heard ‘an almighty scream’ before the phone went dead.

The girl asked Riddington why she was attacking her to which she replied ‘you know why’.

The victim managed to stand up and only then saw the hammer in Riddington’s left hand.

She felt her head and noticed what she thought was water, but soon realised was blood, before managing to escape and run home.

Police were called and the victim named Riddington as her attacker.

The girl attended Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she was found to have three wounds to her head. She required stitches and surgical glue and was later discharged, the court heard.

Following Riddington’s arrest, a search found four hammers at her home. One was found to have the victim’s DNA on its ‘striking face’, the court heard.

Riddington admitted she did ‘have an issue’ with the victim as she had seen a video on her boyfriend’s phone of him, the victim and others ‘playing around’, but did not attack her.

However, she pleaded guilty to attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 13) at Cambridge Crown Court, Riddington was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders institution, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, together with a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

A restraining order was made for three years, preventing Riddington from contacting the victim or going to Poplar Close, Huntingdon.

DC Neil Patrick said: “This was an horrific attack motivated by jealousy, and the outcome could have been so much worse.

“The facts of the case – namely that the teenage girl was lured to the location via Snapchat and then so viciously attacked with a hammer - are shocking.

“I want to thank the victim in this case for having the strength to speak to police and help us secure a conviction.”