Jealous man made threats with kitchen knife after entering ex-wife’s Peterborough flat

A man has been jailed for entering his ex-wife’s flat and making threats with a kitchen knife.

Sebastian Waller (36) went to the woman’s home in Peterborough on November 13 and became aggressive when he saw another man inside.

Crown court news

Waller asked if the man was the woman’s new boyfriend and when she said “no”, he followed him into the kitchen and picked up a knife.

He pointed the knife towards the man and made threats to kill him.

When the woman attempted to intervene, Waller got her in a headlock and demanded the man left the house. He stated he would stab any police officer who came to the address.

Waller walked by the victims with the knife still in his hand and left the flat, where he was quickly detained and arrested by officers.

During interview Waller confessed to holding the kitchen knife and saying he would harm police, but claimed this was only because he wanted to hurry officers up and be arrested.

Waller, of no fixed abode, was charged with making threats to kill, assault by beating and possession of a knife

On Friday at Peterborough Crown Court he admitted possession of a knife and was jailed for six months. The counts of making threats to kill and assault by beating will lie on file.

DC Aaz Tourabi said: “This was a terrifying ordeal which closely followed the victim ending the marriage with Waller.

“No level of jealousy warrants this type of dangerous behaviour and I hope Waller’s time in prison gives him the chance to reflect on his actions.”