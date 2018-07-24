Jealous boyfriend stabbed man twice for driving his girlfriend home

A jealous boyfriend has been sentenced to six years imprisonment after he stabbed a man twice in a rage.

Terry Taylor, 38, of Maple Court, Waterbeach, was handed the sentence yesterday (23 July) at Cambridge Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

JAILED: Terry Taylor

The court heard how on the night of 17 January Taylor slashed the tyres of a car in Melrose, Meldreth, with a knife because the man who owned it had driven his girlfriend home earlier that day.

The owner, a man in his 30s, went outside to find Taylor coming towards him with a crowbar shouting, “you’re a dead man”. The man managed to disarm him and flee back to his house but Taylor forced his way in with the crowbar.

The two wrestled to the floor and the victim tried to kick Taylor off but was stabbed twice in his leg.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he received surgery on his injuries. One of the wounds narrowly missed a main artery in his thigh.

Judge Stuart Bridge said: “It is clear the relationship was strained and you were somewhat paranoid of her activities. You knew he had been with her that day and driven her back.

“You went to his house armed with a crowbar and a knife seeking to slash his tyres. The man disturbed you and you confronted him.”

DC Rebecca Cohen said: “This was a premeditated attack on an unsuspecting victim. It is only luck the knife didn’t pierce a main artery.

“There are no excuses for carrying or using a knife and it won’t be tolerated in our county. This sentence reflects what can happen when a split second decision is made to use one.

“I would like to thank the victim for the bravery he’s shown in making a stand against Taylor and helping to bring him to justice.”