Jail for shoplifter who stole saw from Cambridgeshire store

A man who entered a Homebase store in Cambridge and walked out with a £65 power saw without paying - telling staff ‘I’m having this’ has been jailed.

Owen Graham, 41, went into the shop in Newmarket Road on 26 January this year along with another man – who hasn’t been identified – and left without paying for the circular saw.

When challenged by staff, Graham replied, “listen mate, just do one, I am having this”.

Graham, of Jack Warren Green, Cambridge, was captured on CCTV and identified by officers.

He pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 11 June 2019.

PC Phoebe Hollison, who investigated, said: “This is a great result for our team and I hope it sends a message to any other ‘would-be’ thieves that we take these offences very seriously.”