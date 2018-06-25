Jail for prolific Cambridgeshire burglar who showed 'complete disregard for others'

A prolific burglar has been jailed after admitting a spree of ten offences in Cambridgeshire earlier this year.

Peter Smith, 35, committed the offences during a three-week period in February, stealing jewellery, cash and bank cards. Nine of the burglaries were in Waterbeach and one in Ely.

JAILED: Peter Smith

A rucksack containing jewellery stolen in one of the burglaries was recovered from outside a property associated with Smith in Cambridge Road, Waterbeach.

When he was arrested, Smith was wearing a pair of rare Adidas trainers that matched footprints from a number of the burglary scenes.

Smith, of no fixed abode, had moved to the Waterbeach area a month earlier and this corresponded with a dramatic rise in burglaries in the village.

On Thursday (June 21) at Cambridge Crown Court Smith pleaded guilty to ten counts of burglary and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Sergeant Alex Dopadlik said: “Smith showed a complete disregard for others as he persistently stole from local people.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on the victims, which is why tackling it is a priority for the constabulary. We are working hard to bring offenders like Smith to justice.”