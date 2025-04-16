Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He hid inside her house while she was being visited by police

A man who tried to pressure his former partner into dropping court action against him has been jailed.

Cambs Police said between September and December of 2024, Adrian Duke, 37, “manipulated and threatened his ex-partner into dropping charges that she had previously made against him for domestic violence”.

A force spokesperson went on: “Duke called the victim’s phone more than 400 times over a three-day period and hid in her house while she was visited by police, threatening her if she went ahead with her statement.

“The victim initially withdrew the charges but later confided in police that Duke had coerced her into it.”

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (11 April), Duke, of Russell Street, Peterborough, was jailed for one year and ten months after pleading guilty to intimidating a witness or juror.

DC Isabelle Wilding, who investigated, said: “The victim believed that she had no other option but to drop the charges she initially brought against Duke, fearing violent consequences if she didn’t.

“Everyone should feel able to contact the police without fearing the repercussions.

“This sentence not only means justice has been done, but will hopefully allow the victim to move on with her life.”