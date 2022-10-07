Jail for Peterborough man who stamped on man's head in hostel row over item in fridge

A Peterborough man who stamped on another man’s head and kicked him as he lay defenceless on the floor has been locked up for more than a year and a half.

Muhammad Ahmed (40) launched the attack while he was staying in the hostel in Eastfield Grove in Peterborough in April last year.

Attack was ‘quite appalling behaviour’

Muhammad Ahmed

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today, where CCTV footage of the assault was played – leading Judge Mark Bishop to describe the incident as ‘quite appalling behaviour’ saying; “It was gratuitous violence, and quite shocking to watch.”

Ahmed was also jailed for other offences after he was stopped while driving a Nissan Qashqai along Oundle Road in Woodston in March this year. When he was pulled over, police found a ‘realistic’ looking imitation Glock BB gun, a hammer, cannabis and cocaine.

In total, Ahmed was jailed for 36 months for the assault, and a further 10 weeks for the possession of weapon offences.

Argument over item in fridge

Steven Molloy, prosecuting, told the court: “The victim was living in the same hostel as the defendant. At about 5.25pm on April 17 2021, the victim called an ambulance, saying he had been assaulted by two men with a hammer.

"Then, in hospital, he said he had had a dispute with a man over an item in the fridge, and had been assaulted by the man.”

The court was told the victim had then not complied with the police investigation, and no further information was available about his injuries.

However, the CCTV footage showed the victim approaching approaching the defendant, who was sitting on a sofa and ‘remonstrating’ with him – before Ahmed kicked out, knocking his victim over a table and onto the floor.

Ahmed is seen to then punch and kick the defendant as he lay on the floor, before stamping on his head. Mr Molloy said at that point the defendant seemed to become defenceless – and possibly unconscious. Ahmed then launched one final kick at the victim’s head before walking off.

Police stop after he was seen becoming nervous

Ahmed was pulled over by police in March this year, after officers in a marked car saw him becoming nervous as they drove behind him.

The imitation firearm – a BB gun – was found under the driver seat, while the hammer was being stored in the centre console. The drugs – which the court heard were of a quantity consistent with personal use – were found in the glove box. BB pellets were found in the boot.

Samantha Marsh, defending, said the Ahmed regretted the assault, and he had initially acted in self defence, but accepted he went too far. He said he had the BB gun in the car as he had plans to go to a legitimate firing range, although he accepted he was neither travelling to or from the range when he was stopped. He said he knew the hammer was in the car, but it was not his.