Jail for man who threatened revelers with knife outside popular Peterborough city centre nightspot

A man who threatened two people with a knife outside a Peterborough city centre nightspot has been jailed.

Ahmed Jamuaa, 28, of Wesley Avenue, London, was seen confronting two men in Peterborough on the evening of Saturday, September 2 (2017).

The court heard how Januaa brandished the large kitchen knife and waved it towards the men outside the Solstice, in Northminster.

Jamuaa pleaded guilty to affray yesterday (26 June) and was sentenced to six months in prison, with an additional two weeks to be served consecutively for failing to appear in court, for an earlier hearing.

Detective Constable Victoria Speirs said: “Jamuaa put several members of the public in danger when he chose to carry a knife.

“Members of the public should be able to enjoy a night out without fear of anti-social behaviour and crime and we will continue to do all we can to eliminate it from the night-time economy.”