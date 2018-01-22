Jail for man who 'has not shown a shred of remorse' after raping young girl three times

A man who raped a young girl three times and has "not shown a shred of remorse" has been jailed for 17 years.

Jacob Heranwa, 49, of Bernard Close, Huntingdon, raped her three times.



Heranwa denied three counts of rape of a child under 13 but was found guilty following a four day trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was sentenced on Thursday (January 18) to 17 years on each count, to run concurrently, and told he would serve an eight year extended license on release.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Ruth Craig, who investigated, said the victim and her family had been incredibly brave.

She said: “The victim should have been safe and yet he used the opportunity to commit serious offences against her.

“He has not shown a shred of remorse for his actions, instead trying to apportion blame on the victim, and the sentence reflects that.

“Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact Cambridgeshire Police, Children’s Social Care or the NSPCC”