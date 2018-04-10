Jail for man who burgled Peterborough restaurant and threatened staff with needle in order to feed drug habit

A man who burgled a Peterborough restaurant to feed his drug habit has been jailed for 15 months.

Dean Simpson, 32, of Millport Drive, Eye, hid in the toilets of the Ishtar Lounge in St John’s Street, Peterborough, on December 2 last year.

After staff left in the early hours, Simpson emerged from the toilet and wrenched the till open. He then unbolted the front door and left with about £200.

On February 4 staff working in the restaurant spotted Simpson in the restaurant and recognised him from CCTV from the burglary. They suspected he was taking drugs in the toilet and asked him to leave but during the confrontation Simpson threatened a member of staff with a needle, holding it about an inch away from his face.

He was arrested and told officers he had committed the burglary to feed his drug habit.

Simpson pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug and one count of burglary. He was found guilty of possession of a bladed article.

On Friday (April 6) at Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to eight months for burglary, six months for possession of a bladed article and one month for each of the drugs offences to run concurrently.