News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies

Jail for man found waving a knife in public and assaulting a man in Wisbech

Bloy refused to attend his court case
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read

A man who was caught waving a knife around in public has been jailed for more than two years.

Adam Bloy, 37, was seen in Museum Square, Wisbech on February 17 last year and the police were called.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers found a lock knife in Bloy’s pocket and discovered he had been named as a suspect in two other investigations from the month before.

Adam Bloy.Adam Bloy.
Adam Bloy.
Most Popular

On January 10 last year, Bloy was said to have headbutted a man in Fundrey Road, Wisbech and then pulled out a knife and used it in a slashing motion which caused a mark on the victim’s clothing.

Almost a month after the assault, Bloy sent a number of messages to the victim apologising for the altercation.

When interviewed by officers, Bloy said he bought the knife from a locksmith's shop and was intending to take the knife home to take fishing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday (May 30), after not turning up to Huntingdon Law Courts, Bloy, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, was found guilty in his absence of possession of a knife in a public place, threatening a person with a blade and assault by beating.

A warrant was issued and Bloy was picked up by officers and taken into custody and, was handed a 26-month prison sentence.

PC James Malinowski who investigated, said: “Any crimes involving possession of knives are treated extremely seriously and I welcome this prison sentence.

“We all have a duty to protect our communities from harm and I would urge anyone who suspects someone is carrying a knife to call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”