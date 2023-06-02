A man who was caught waving a knife around in public has been jailed for more than two years.

Adam Bloy, 37, was seen in Museum Square, Wisbech on February 17 last year and the police were called.

Officers found a lock knife in Bloy’s pocket and discovered he had been named as a suspect in two other investigations from the month before.

Adam Bloy.

On January 10 last year, Bloy was said to have headbutted a man in Fundrey Road, Wisbech and then pulled out a knife and used it in a slashing motion which caused a mark on the victim’s clothing.

Almost a month after the assault, Bloy sent a number of messages to the victim apologising for the altercation.

When interviewed by officers, Bloy said he bought the knife from a locksmith's shop and was intending to take the knife home to take fishing.

On Tuesday (May 30), after not turning up to Huntingdon Law Courts, Bloy, of Chapnall Close, Wisbech, was found guilty in his absence of possession of a knife in a public place, threatening a person with a blade and assault by beating.

A warrant was issued and Bloy was picked up by officers and taken into custody and, was handed a 26-month prison sentence.

PC James Malinowski who investigated, said: “Any crimes involving possession of knives are treated extremely seriously and I welcome this prison sentence.