Jail for Cambridgeshire man who attacked pregnant partner, strangling, biting and kicking her in the stomach

A man who attacked his pregnant partner with a rolling pin has been jailed for more than a year.

Michael Medcalf, 50, began arguing with the victim at their home in Millfield Place, Wilburton, in the early hours of 29 April after returning from a gathering with friends.

Medcalf then attacked the woman, who is in her 30s, by strangling her and biting her cheek.

He went on to hit her on the shoulder with the rolling pin, prod her in the stomach with it and then threw her Jack Russell dog out of the front door of the property.

The woman went to an upstairs room and tried to block the door with a bed, but Medcalf soon followed, kicking her in the stomach and punching her to the face.

Medcalf was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Yesterday (4 July) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison, having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing. A restraining order was also put in place and he was ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Katie Housham said: “This was a nasty attack, made worse by the fact the victim was pregnant.

“I hope the sentence and the restraining order will help the victim to move on with the rest of her life.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for the constabulary. We take reports incredibly seriously and will do all we can to bring perpetrators to justice.”