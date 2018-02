Have your say

Police discovered a car being driven in Peterborough by a 13-year-old while an adult sat by and watched.

BCH Road Policing, which regularly tweets about finding uninsured drivers in Peterborough, announced the discovery at around noon today (Saturday, February 24).

The unit tweeted: "Car being driven in Peterborough by a 13 yr old boy , also in the car was an unrestrained 2 yr old sitting on mums knee !!!, reply was " It's only a short journey"."