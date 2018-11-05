‘It could have been worse’ - Police appeal after man shot through car window as he drove home from work in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot at while driving home from work.

The victim was driving in Gresley Way, Westwood, at about 5.15pm last Friday when a projectile, believed to be a ball bearing, pierced the car’s driver side window and narrowly missed the man’s face.

The car was stationary at traffic lights at the time.

Police searched the area after being alerted to the incident.

A police spokesman said about the victim: “He was not injured but it could have been worse.”

He added: “We would appeal for anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting incident 360 of November 2, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

