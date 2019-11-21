Investigation opens into animal poaching

Police have launched an appeal after reports of animal poaching in Chatteris.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team were called just after 8pm on Monday night.

Police are looking for information on the BMW. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “There were concerns this BMW was being used for lamping, also called spotlighting. This is a hunting method where high powered lights are used that make special use of the eyeshine revealed by many animals.

“Officers arrived on scene but the vehicle failed to stop. It was later found at an address of a 27-year-old man from Chatteris.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone who saw the BMW in the area on Monday night is urged to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 35/NT/19349/19.”