Investigation opens after park furniture torched An investigation has been launched after park furniture was torched. Cambridgeshire police were called out at 9.30pm last night (Sunday) to Wisbech Park alongside firefighters. The emergency services at Wisbech Park. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Police said enquiries are ongoing.