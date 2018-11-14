Investigation launched after man attends Peterborough City Hospital claiming to have been stabbed

An investigation has been launched after a man attended Peterborough City Hospital claiming to have been stabbed

The man attended the hospital at 1pm on Monday reporting that he had been stabbed in Crabtree, Paston.

Police tape at Crabtree, Paston. Photo: Jemma Louise Davis

A police spokeswoman said the man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The incident is being treated as isolated.

Officers, including those trained in forensics, attended the scene of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call DI Dan Pawson on 101, quoting incident 202 of November 12, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”