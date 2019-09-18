Investigation into vehicle damage and anti-social behaviour in parts of Peterborough widened

An investigation into vehicle damage and anti-social behaviour (including criminal damage) in parts of Peterborough has been widened.

Cambridgeshire police said its investigation began in the Northborough area but has now been widened to the Glinton/Newborough/Ailsworth/Maxey areas as well.

It said: “If anybody witnesses behaviour which causes alarm, harassment or distress (the definition of anti-social behaviour) in Northborough or any area, please report to us online, or if in imminent danger then call 999.”

Online reports can be filed at www.cambs.police.uk/report.