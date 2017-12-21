Investigation after two unexplained deaths at property

Police have started an investigation following the deaths of two people at a house in Holbech today (Thursday).

Police were called to the property in Willder’s Garth in Holbeach at noon today.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “At this time the deaths are being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway.”

Anyone with information they feel may be relevant to the enquiry is asked to call Lincolnshire police on 101, quoting incident number 168 of 21st December.

The spokesman said: “Further details will be released in due course.”