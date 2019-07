An investigation has been opened after a man claimed he was violently assaulted near the Embankment.

Officers were on patrol at about 8.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when they came across a man on a bike on Embankment Road, Peterborough.

He told officers that he had been assaulted further up the road and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Police described the incident as a "violent assault".

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.