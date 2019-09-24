Investigation after man ‘causes damage to property and vehicle’ in Peterborough

Police have launched an investigation after a man reportedly caused damage to a property and vehicle in Peterborough.

The alleged incident in St James Avenue, New England, was reported to police at about 12.10pm on Sunday.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers attended, but the man had left the scene. A search of the area was carried out but he was not located. An investigation is ongoing.”

A resident told the Peterborough Telegraph there were numerous police vehicles in the area in response to the reports.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.