‘Intimidating’ beggar given city centre banning order

A man who has persistently committed anti-social behaviour in Cambridge city centre has been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Steven Mulryan (38) of no fixed abode was given the order following multiple incidents of begging and shoplifting in the city.

Steven Mulryan

The order was issued at Cambridge Crown Court and lasts for five years. It stipulates that Mulryan must:

. Not beg from passers by

. Not enter Primark in Burgleigh Street

. Not enter Sainsbury’s in Sidney Street, Mill Road and Brooks Road

. Not enter John Lewis in Downing Street.

Mulryan was given a 15 month sentence on November 20 after pleading guilty to assault by beating of a staff worker at Coral.

PC Hannah Flemington said: “Mulryan is a prolific beggar in Cambridge. His street presence has been unpleasant and intimidating for people to experience and causes a significant impact upon the city centre.

“We hope the CBO will make the city centre a more pleasant place to be.”

Anyone who witnesses Mulryan breaching these conditions should call police on 101.