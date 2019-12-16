Interim Peterborough and Cambridgeshire crime chief sworn in after shock resignation of predecessor

Acting Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Ray Bisby has taken an oath of office following his appointment by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Panel.

Members of the panel agreed to appoint Mr Bisby to the role at an extraordinary meeting on November 27 following the sudden resignation of Jason Ablewhite.

Benjamyn Damazer with Ray Bisby as he takes the oath

As exclusively revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph Mr Ablewhite quit the £85,000 a year role four days after he had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a complaint was made about messages he sent on social media.

The referral was made by the panel after the complaint was made to Cambridgeshire police.

The taking of the oath was overseen by Justice of the Peace Benjamyn Damazer.

As acting crime commissioner Mr Bisby - who was formerly Mr Ablewhite’s deputy - took an oath of impartiality which sets out publicly his commitment to tackling the role with integrity while recognising the importance of the operational independence of the police service.

The appointment means Mr Bisby will hold onto the role until an election is held in May 2020.

Mr Bisby, a former Serviceman and current Conservative city councillor in Peterborough representing Stanground South, said: “I am pleased the police and crime panel have appointed me to become acting PCC for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“I see my role over the next five months as one of good stewardship, continuing to be the voice of the public and progressing the aims of the Police and Crime Plan.

“It is an honour to take on the role and I look forward to continuing to work with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and partners to make our communities as safe as possible.”

Mr Bisby started his career in the military before joining the Royal Ulster Constabulary, serving 19 years in Northern Ireland.

He moved to Peterborough in 2007 and became actively involved in voluntary work in the community including becoming chair of the local policing board.