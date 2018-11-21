Inquest to open after death of man in Peterborough seen on fire

An inquest is to open after a man who was seen on fire in a Peterborough street died.

Desperate attempts to save the individual, who has not yet been named, were made on Thursday, November 8 when he was spotted near the YMCA in Wellington Street.

But sadly the man, believed to be in his 20s from Norfolk, passed away on the Friday evening despite being taken to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

An inquest into his death is due to open at 12pm on Friday at Huntingdon coroner’s court.

One of the people who tried to save the man was Shazad Ali (33).

Mr Ali, from Peterborough, used his jacket to extinguish the flames while others called 999.

He said he had been ‘shocked’ by what he had seen.

He added: “I was in my car at the corner of Wellington Street and Star Road when I saw the man about 50 metres away. He was covered in flames head to toe.

“The man was walking across the street. A car drove past but didn’t stop as they were obviously so shocked.

“I quickly started the car and got to him as fast as I could.

“He had his back to me but he was engulfed in flames. I could see the blisters on his skin - I knew I had to help him.

“I was worried about what had started the fire, and I didn’t want to cause more pain - but I knew I had to do something.

“I took my jacket off and started gently patting the fire out. It only took about 10 to 15 seconds and it worked. I had to be careful as I didn’t want to do more damage to his skin.

“A lady came to help me and we got him to lie down on the ground. He was not shouting or screaming, but he was awake.

“The lady was talking to him, trying to keep him calm.

“We covered him up to protect him from the elements. Passers by called the emergency services.”

Cambridgeshire police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and Magpas Air Ambulance were all called to the scene to help give first aid.

The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance, where police said he had suffered serious injuries.

He was later airlifted to Chelmsford Hospital, where he passed away.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.